Pos Malaysia eyes RM30m revenue from FlexiPrepaid

SHAH ALAM, Jan 18 — Pos Malaysia Bhd targets to rake in an additional revenue of RM30 million through its latest delivery service, FlexiPrepaid.

Chief Executive Officer Datuk Mohd Shukrie Mohd Salleh said FlexiPrepaid was a nationwide premium delivery service that is connected to a tracking system.

He said the service also included free pick-up for 100 packages and above, giving cost-savings of up to 50 per cent compared to other similar services.

Mohd Shukrie said that each parcel would be limited to two kilogrammes and was guaranteed to reach the recipients between three and seven days, depending on the locations.

FlexiPrepaid charges RM3.80 for parcels weighing less than 500g, RM5.95 for those weighing more than 500g to one kilogramme, while parcels weighing between one and two kilogrammes are charged RM7.50.

“FlexiPrepaid targets individuals and local and international e-commerce companies operating in Malaysia. So far, we have 20 e-commerce companies who have registered for this service,” he told a press conference after launching FlexiPrepaid here, today.

The service is available at 696 post offices nationwide and stickers will be issued to customers, he said, adding that companies holding prepaid accounts with Pos Malaysia could print their own stickers. — Bernama