Poh Huat’s Q1 results hit by expensive materials, strong ringgit

The stronger than expected ringgit has dented Poh Huat Resources' core profit for the first quarter of 2018. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR , March 20 — Poh Huat Resources Holdings Berhad 1QFY18 core profit of RM10.2 million came in below expectations, accounting for 20.8 per cent of TA Research’s’ FY18 full-year estimates.

The variance was mainly due to higher-than-expected raw material costs and stronger than expected ringgit against the greenback.

TA Research said while operations in Malaysia saw a 22.8 per cent year-on year jump in revenue to RM67.1 million due to the strong demand for its panel-based bedroom sets and office furniture.

However, its operations in Vietnam registered a 12.7 per cent decline in revenue to RM94.8 million, as a result of a shift of its product mix to middle and affordable range.

The research house said both the operations in Vietnam and Malaysia experienced margin compression.

Profit before tax margins for Vietnam and Malaysia suffered 10.1 percentage points and 4.0 percentage points drops to 5.5 per cent and 6.5 per cent respectively in the reporting quarter versus the same period last year.

Common reasons for the margin compression were weakening of the US dollar against the ringgit and more expensive raw materials.

According to TA Research, although the economic condition in US, the main target market for Poh Huat remained healthy and demand for furniture was resilient, it found a shift in market preference to the more affordable range.

This, together with a stronger ringgit against the US dollar, may lead to lower margins in the foreseeable future.

As the company had missed the earnings estimates of the research house, TA Research has lowered the target price for the company from RM2.01 to RM1.78, based on an unchanged 11 times FY18 earnings. It has maintained a buy recommendation for the stock.