PNB positive over year ahead on growth across major economies

File picture shows PNB group chairman Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar speaking during the presentation of the PNB 2017 annual report in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. ― Picture by Razak GhazaliKUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Permodalan Nasional Bhd is positive over the year ahead, based on expectations of synchronised growth across major economies and the International Monetary Fund’s projection of a 3.9 per cent growth in global gross domestic product in 2017.

Group Chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar said this year was also expected to be a good for the local economy and capital markets.

“ We hope that this year’s robust economic growth would bring about more business and employment opportunities and a better performance for our funds.

“This will in turn benefit more than 13 million unit holders and translate into a greater financial well-being for seven million Malaysian households,” he told a media briefing on its annual report released today.

He said, PNB would however, continue to closely monitor risks which could affect the market such as increasing protectionism, the potential trade war, a weakening of multilateral trading regimes, monetary policy normalisation, hawkish US foreign policy, continuing uncertainty due to Brexit, as well as the tensions in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Abdul Rahman Ahmad said PNB’s assets under management increased by 6.1 per cent year-on-year as at Feb 28 this year to RM279.6 billion from RM263.4 billion in 2017.

He said PNB had started on a positive note this year by implementing several initiatives, including entering into a heads of terms with the Employees Provident Fund to buy assets at the Battersea Power Station, divestment of its Australian asset, Santos Place, as well as the appointment of Park Hyatt as the hotel operator for PNB 118, the first Park Hyatt in Malaysia.

He said last night, PNB also completed the divestment of one of its properties, 90 High Holborn in London, with strong returns resulting from capital and foreign exchange gains, to be reinvested in global property assets.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said PNB was still in the preliminary negotiations stage with regards to the purchase of commercial assets in Phase 2 of the Battersea Power Station development for an estimated total consideration of £1.61 billion (RM8.8bil).

He said this year would also see PNB continuing its progress on the initiatives outlined under the first pillar of its strategic plan, STRIVE-15, namely to enhance sustainable return by optimising asset allocation, diversifying into global assets, boosting domestic public equity performance, increasing exposure in private equity and fixed income and rationalising and enhancing property investments.

“The strategic asset allocation initiative is continuing with judicious deployment of investments overseas.

“PNB’s cash holding has actually been reduced to 18.3 per cent of PNB’s total assets from 19.6 per cent last year, to be divested in other asset classes.

“Public equities remained the biggest component of asset allocation at about 70.5 per cent, up from 69.3 per cent last year,” Abdul Rahman said.

“PNB’s overseas assets also grew slightly to 2.5 per cent from 2.0 per cent, with 19 per cent in property assets after asset divestment, 46 per cent in public equity and 35 per cent in cash.

“We are always open to investment opportunities as we move to global assets, and will look at it tenaciously for an attractive opportunity.

“We are very comfortable with London, but with the United Kingdom introducing capital gains tax for foreign residents, we will continue to look at this tax issue and weigh on this market’s attractiveness,” he added. — Bernama