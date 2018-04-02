PMP Investment eyes US$30m-US$50m investment in multi-currency fund

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — PMB Investment Bhd is aiming for an initial investment of between US$30 million and US$50 million (RM115.8-RM193 million) this year for its new multi-currency fund, the PMB Shariah Asean Stars Equity Fund (PMB Sasef).

Chief Executive Officer Najmi Mohamed,said with an initial offer price of 50 sen or US$0.50, the new fund would provide an additional platform for PMB Investment to achieve its RM1.9 billion target for asset under management this year.

“PMB Sasef is investing in five major Asean markets – Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines.

“The net asset value of these five countries is US$2.6 trillion, including shariah and conventional stocks. From this value, only US$860 billion of the stocks are selected for PMB SASEF investment,” he told reporters after the launch of the fund here today.

Najmi said PMB Investment also planned to launch its own private retirement scheme (PRS) fund to encourage more youngsters to invest at an early age.

“We already have plans for it, but we don't have an exact time for the launch as yet as we will be monitoring PMB SASEF’s performance for now,” he said.

As of Feb 28, 2018, Najmi said, there were 3,286 companies listed on the Asean stock exchanges, of which 1,720 companies, or 47.7 per cent, were shariah-compliant equity stocks.

He said 300 largest shariah-compliant companies by market capitalisation in Asean would be selected for PMB Sasef.

“The breakdown of the shariah-compliant stocks for the fund will be as follows — 98 in Malaysia, 73 in Indonesia, 72 in Thailand, 34 in Singapore and 23 in the Philippines exchange,” he said.

He said the fund managers would conduct relative performance analyses of the 300 companies based on stock movement prices, growth potentials, profit and dividend yields before selecting any high potential stocks to be included in the investment portfolio. — Bernama