Philippines posts record trade deficit in May as imports surge

Trucks transporting containers with imported items are prepared to leave a port in Manila May 25, 2016. Philippines trade deficit in May 2017 has reached a record level. — Reuters picMANILA, July 11 — The Philippines posted its biggest trade deficit since data became available, fuelled by a rapidly expanding economy. The currency slumped to its weakest level since 2006.

Key points

The trade gap widened to US$2.8 billion (RM15.5 billion) in May, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in a statement today. That’s the highest since at least January 1980.

The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of nine economists was for a US$1.5 billion shortfall. Exports rose 14 per cent from a year ago to US$5.5 billion; imports jumped 17 per cent to US$8.2 billion

Big picture

Import demand in the Philippines is surging as the government powers ahead with an ambitious infrastructure programme, boosting economic growth to more than 6 percent, among the fastest in the world.

As the nation’s current account balance swings from a surplus to a deficit, that’s removing a key support for the currency and the government’s credit rating. With remittances also volatile, the peso has become Asia’s worst-performing currency this year and dropped to its lowest level against the US dollar since 2006 today.

Economist takeaway

“The deficit widening is something that’s really consistent with an economy that’s powering ahead and doing very well,” said Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc in Singapore. “The deficit will probably stay large and that would imply more pressures on the currency, more depreciation pressure on the peso over that period.”

The bigger-than-expected trade deficit underscores that the currency’s underperformance this year “is a result of a confirmation of a more challenging current account,” Joey Cuyegkeng, ING Groep NV senior economist in Manila said in note.

Other details

Electronics, led by semiconductors, remained the country’s top export product, increasing 18 per cent in May from a year ago to US$2.8 billion.

The biggest increases in imports came from metal products, which climbed 44 per cent, and transport equipment, which surged 38 per cent. Biggest growth in imports came from South Korea, Indonesia and Japan. — Bloomberg