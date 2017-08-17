Philippines on track to meet 2017 growth target, says minister

Workers lay out steel bars in constructing the eight-kilometre 4-lane elevated highway along Buendia avenue in Makati City, Manila August 3, 2017. — Reuters picMANILA, Aug 17 — The Philippines is on course to achieve its 6.5-7.5 per cent growth target this year after the economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the second quarter, its economic minister said today.

"We are well on track to meeting our full-year target growth of 6.5-7.5 per cent," Economic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia told reporters at a briefing.

The economy grew 6.5 per cent in the second quarter, picking up from the 6.4 per cent pace in the first quarter and beating the 6.2 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. — Reuters