Philippines may launch US$200m panda bonds in Q4

A worker inspects one thousand pesos bills inside a money changer in Manila, March 23, 2016. — Reuters picMANILA, Aug 22 — The Philippines may issue its maiden panda bonds around October or November this year, its finance secretary said this morning.

The government was still looking at raising US$200 million (RM857.19 million) from the issue, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez told reporters.

Panda bonds are yuan-denominated debt sold in China by foreign firms or governments.

Dominguez also said the government would probably issue global bonds next year to help finance its proposed 3.77 trillion peso (RM313.95 billion) budget, but the size would not be significant. — Reuters