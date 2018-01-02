Perodua aims to increase share of Total Industry Volume by 3-4pc

Perodua set an initial target of 18,000 units for the first three months of the launch, but the number was surpassed by over 50 per cent as of December. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) is confident of increasing its share of the Malaysian Total Industry Volume (TIV) by to three to four per cent this year following the launch of the new Myvi.

Chief Executive Officer and President, Datuk Dr Aminar Rashid Salleh said the outlook for 2018 was backed by positive feedback gained from the new Myvi.

“Despite the various challenges we faced last year such as the decline in first time buyers due to improvements in transportation, including the presence of Grab and Uber services, we managed to overcome it with multiple efforts.

“Among the efforts was the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grab where we have special deals with the e-hailing service company,” he said in an interview with BFM today.

The new Myvi, launched in November 2017, comes in five variants of a 1.3 L and 1.5 L engines , equipped with advanced safety features.

It garnered over 28,000 bookings as of December 2017.

“We have exceeded our target sales for the new Myvi and have delivered 8,000 units to date. However, we are working overtime to meet the remaining orders,” Aminar said.

Aminar also said that currently, Perodua was maintaining its RM60,000 affordability level benchmark which is one of its strengths.

“We also want Malaysians to choose us for other aspects, such as after the sale service and safety features,” he said.

Perodua, which is the largest local car manufacturer in the country, currently holds a market share of 35 per cent.

“As for where we are now, I can say that our domestic share is quite matured in a saturated market,” Aminar said.

Perodua’s dominance can be seen through its sales, where one in three new vehicles sold in 2017, was from the company.

Meanwhile, Aminar said that Perodua is still studying the market demographics and trends to determine if can produce its own sport utility vehicle (SUV).

“The SUV still remains on our radar, but it is still too early to determine anything, as we are now embarking on our transformation programme,” he added.

Perodua’s local competitor Proton Holdings Bhd, with its foreign strategic partner China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co Ltd (Geely), announced its first SUV, the Boyue, which will debut in Malaysia this year. ― Bernama