Penang predicts RM1b gain from 2017 business events

Lim (left) said Penang was also a strong tourism destination capable of competing against Bali, Indonesia and Phuket, Thailand in this region. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, Jan 4 — Penang believes the estimated economic benefits from its business events industry to exceed RM1 billion for all of 2017.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said the business events industry recorded 1,731 events in the first three quarters of 2017.

“For the first three quarters, we already saw RM900 million so I am confident we can exceed RM1 billion for the whole year,” he said in his speech at the signing of a strategic partnership agreement (SPA) between Penang Convention & Exhibition Bureau (PCEB) and Malaysia Airlines Berhad.

The RM900 million was already more than the economic impact of RM808 million from a total 1,251 events in 2016.

“In Q3 of 2017, Penang made history by becoming the first Asian destination to win the bid to host the World Seafood Congress,” he said.

Lim said this proved that Penang is a destination of choice, not only for tourism and investments, but also for business events.

Today, PCEB signed an agreement with Malaysia Airlines Berhad to jointly promote Penang in trade events and road shows.

Lim said with the national carrier as a strategic partner, PCEB can provide value-added services to business events organisers.

“It is time for Malaysia Airlines to buck up and step up to do something profitable by introducing more international direct flights to Penang instead of letting other international airlines introduce direct flights from here,” he said.

Lim reiterated that the Penang International Airport has exceeded its passenger capacity of 6.5 million and is expected to record more than 7.1 million passengers in 2017.

He said Penang was also a strong tourism destination capable of competing against Bali, Indonesia and Phuket, Thailand in this region.

“We have many new attractions coming up in Penang so we can expect more visitors coming to Penang,” he said, listing out new attractions such as the water theme park unveiled by Escape Park and a proposed bungee-jumping activity in Komtar.

He added that Penang also has a lot of “lung wash” destinations for eco-tourism such as the Penang Hill.