Oracle Corp aims more cloud solution adoptions

A view of Kuala Lumpur City Centre in Malaysia August 15, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 26 — Oracle Corp Malaysia Sdn Bhd aims to attract mid- to big-sized local small medium enterprises (SMEs) to adopt cloud solutions, said managing Ddirector, Fitri Abdullah.

He said with the launch of the company’s Digital Hub today, a new digital team would focus on helping mid-sized organisations’ transition to the cloud easily.

“It would also help SMEs leverage on Oracle Cloud solutions to streamline operations, boost innovation and build a platform for growth.

“Malaysian SMEs can be more competitive as they build a larger presence in the digital economy by using cloud and digital technologies,” he said.

Fitri said this to reporters after the joint launch of Oracle’s Digital Hub by him, Oracle Senior Vice President for Japan and Asia Pacific, Francois Lancon, and InvestKL Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Zainal Amanshah.

The Digital Hub complements Oracle’s broader Asia-Pacific digital sales and support functions based here, which service the local market and 21 countries across the region.

Meanwhile, Lancon said, the group collectively saw a 51 per cent growth of its Cloud business in its financial year ended May 2017.

“This is of course a very commendable growth but we know if we want to maintain the momentum, we have to tap the SME segment as well,” he said.

“Based on the data that we have, we see that the SME segment in Asia-Pacific is experiencing strong growth and this is expected to continue over the long term,” he said.

Oracle’s Digital Hub offers a complete suite of cloud applications, platform and infrastructure services as both standalone service and as bundles.

Oracle Cloud offers best-in-class services across Software as a Service, Data as a Service, Platform as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service.

— BERNAMA