Oil steadies amid mixed signals on US crude inventories

A worker walks past a pump jack on an oil field owned by the Bashneft company near Nikolo-Berezovka, Bashkortostan January 28, 2015. — Reuters pic NEW YORK, July 19 — Oil was steady amid mixed signals on US crude inventories, with industry data showing supplies increased last week while government statistics were expected to show a decline.

Futures were little changed in New York after adding 0.8 per cent yesterday. US inventories rose by 1.63 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the American Petroleum Institute data. That contrasts with a Bloomberg survey before an Energy Information Administration report today that forecasts a 3.5 million-barrel decline, which would be the 13th drop in 15 weeks.

Oil has lingered below US$50 (RM214) a barrel despite an agreement by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to curb output amid stubbornly high global supplies. Concern is growing that the deal may fray after Opec member Ecuador said this week that it won’t be able to maintain its pledged cuts.

“Only continuous falls in total US commercial and crude oil stocks will provide us with credible evidence that re-balancing is, in fact, happening,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd in London.

Brimming supply

West Texas Intermediate for August delivery, which expires tomorrow, was at US$46.53 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 13 cents, at 9.14am. Total volume traded was about 15 per cent below the 100-day average.

Brent for September settlement rose 18 cents to US$49.02 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. Prices gained 42 cents to end yesterday’s session at US$48.84. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$2.31 to September WTI.

Ecuador Oil Minister Carlos Perez said late on Monday the nation will start raising oil production this month, arguing it needs the money. Yesterday, after speaking with Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, Perez issued a statement saying his country and the Saudis remain committed to reducing inventories to a “normal” level as part of Opec’s strategy to boost crude prices.

Crude stockpiles at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI and the biggest US oil-storage hub, climbed by 608,000 barrels last week, the API was said to report. They probably declined by 1.5 million barrels, according to a forecast compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile US gasoline inventories fell by 5.45 million barrels and distillates by 2.89 million, according to the API.

Oil-market news:

Saudi Arabia’s crude shipments fell to 6.924 million barrels a day in May from 7.006 million barrels a day in April, according to JODI data. Iraq’s exports rose 1.7 per cent to 3.818 million barrels a day, the data showed. Libya will participate in a technical meeting with fellow Opec members as well as Russia in St Petersburg on July 22 to share the “factors enabling and constraining Libya’s production recovery,” said Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of state-run National Oil Corp. — Bloomberg