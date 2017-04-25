Oil steadies after six-day slide as US stockpiles seen falling

US crude stockpiles have fallen for two straight weeks after rising to 535.5 million barrels at the end of March, the highest level in weekly data compiled by the EIA since 1982. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 25 — Oil steadied after a six-day slide before US government data that’s forecast to show crude stockpiles fell for a third week.

Futures were 0.3 per cent lower in New York after dropping 7.4 per cent over the previous six sessions. Stockpiles probably slid by 1.95 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey before a report from the Energy Information Administration tomorrow. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will meet with the nation’s oil bosses this week to discuss extending an accord by global producers to cut output.

Oil’s rally has faltered amid concern that rising US output will offset efforts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies to trim a global glut. While Opec members mull an extension to the six-month deal past June, American drillers targeting crude continue to add rigs to shale fields.

“Following the marked fall in recent days, it is probable that prices will stabilise,” said Eugen Weinberg, an analyst at Commerzbank AG in Frankfurt. Still, “investors feel that the oversupply and surplus stocks are not being removed from the oil market quickly enough.”

West Texas Intermediate for June delivery was at US$49.07 (RM214.30) a barrel, down 16 US cents, on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 1:42pm London time. Total volume traded was about 14 per cent below the 100-day average. The contract lost 39 US cents, or 0.8 per cent, to US$49.23 yesterday, the lowest close since March 28.

US stockpiles

Brent for June settlement was 9 US cents lower at US$51.51 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, after dropping 0.7 per cent yesterday. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$2.47 to WTI.

Inventories at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for WTI and the nation's biggest oil storage hub, probably dropped by 700,000 barrels last week, according to the forecast compiled by Bloomberg. — Bloomberg