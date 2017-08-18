Oil set for third weekly drop as rising US output blunts cuts

An oil pump is seen operating in the Permian Basin near Midland, Texas May 3, 2017. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Aug 18 — Oil headed for a third weekly drop as US crude output rose to a two-year high and Chinese refining slowed, signs that the world’s two biggest consumers may stymie Opec-led efforts to trim a global glut.

Futures were little changed in New York, down 3.5 per cent for the week. US production had the biggest weekly advance since June, according to Energy Information Administration data on Wednesday, offsetting the largest decline in stockpiles since September. Oil processing in China fell by the most in three years in July, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

Oil this month has fluctuated in the tightest range since February as production cuts by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies drain a surplus slower than expected. Brent crude prices will struggle to climb above US$60 (RM247) a barrel during the next five years because of plentiful supplies from both Opec and US shale, according to Citigroup Inc.

“Inventories are dropping pretty nicely, but as far as the future is concerned, the balancing job gets harder with output increasing more than people think,” said Ric Spooner, an analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. “We might just see the market begin to pause between here and mid-US$44 and US$47.”

West Texas Intermediate for September delivery was at US$47.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, up 1 cent, at 7.59am in London. Total volume traded was about 29 per cent below the 100-day average. Prices rose 31 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to US$47.09 yesterday, the first gain in four sessions.

Brent for October settlement fell 2 cents to US$51.01 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The contract yesterday advanced 76 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to US$51.03 a barrel. Prices are down 2.1 per cent this week. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$3.81 to WTI.

US crude output rose by 79,000 barrels a day to 9.5 million a day last week, the highest since July 2015, the Energy Information Administration reported Wednesday. Stockpiles declined for a seventh week to 466.5 million barrels.

Oil-market news:

US gasoline demand in July increased by 1 per cent from a year earlier to a record 9.69 million barrels a day, the American Petroleum Institute said yesterday in a monthly report. — Bloomberg