Oil price climbs after five-day drop as markets rally and Opec cuts

Oil had retreated below US$50 (RM219) a barrel amid concern rising US crude production would offset efforts by Opec to trim a global glut, but has rallied by 1.2 per cent today. — Reuters picLONDON, April 24 — Oil rose for the first time in six days as an Opec-led committee was said to back prolonging supply cuts and as other markets rallied after the first round of French presidential elections.

Futures climbed as much as 1.2 per cent in New York after slumping 6.7 per cent last week, the first drop in four weeks. A six-month extension to the output-cut deal is necessary, the committee concluded, according to delegates with knowledge of the matter. Equities gained and the dollar weakened against the euro as a snap poll by Ipsos showed centrist Emmanuel Macron would win the second round of voting in France.

Oil had retreated below US$50 (RM219) a barrel amid concern rising US crude production would offset efforts by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries to trim a global glut. In France, Macron securing a spot in the second round avoids a contest between the anti-European Union Marine Le Pen and the Communist-backed Jean-Luc Melenchon, curbing threats to the euro zone and encouraging investors to embrace more risk.

“The Persian Gulf oil producers provided their strongest hint yet that the current output deal with non-Opec producers could be prolonged beyond the original June deadline,” said Tamas Varga, an analyst at PVM Oil Associates Ltd. in London. “It is hard to foresee a further significant fall in prices prior to the upcoming Opec and non-Opec meeting.”

West Texas Intermediate for June delivery rose as much as 60 cents to US$50.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, and was at US$50.09 as of 11.54am London time. Total volume traded was about 5 per cent above the 100-day average. Prices closed at US$49.62 on Friday, the lowest since March 29.

Brent for June settlement advanced as much as 61 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to US$52.57 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. The global benchmark crude traded at a premium of US$2.34 to WTI.

Compliance with supply curbs by Opec and its allies was 98 per cent in March, an improvement from February, the technical committee concluded, according to a delegate with knowledge of the matter. The committee monitors adherence to the cuts and doesn’t make policy.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index lost 0.6 per cent. A weaker greenback bolsters the appeal of commodities. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index jumped 2.1 per cent.

Oil-market news:

US drillers targeting crude added five rigs to oil fields last week, boosting the count to 688, according to data Friday from Baker Hughes Inc. Exxon Mobil Corp won’t be allowed to bypass US sanctions against Russia to resume drilling in a joint venture targeting billions of barrels of Russian crude. — Bloomberg