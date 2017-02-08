Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 12:10 am GMT+8

Oil pares loss as us gasoline supply slips, crude climbs

Wednesday February 8, 2017
Do foreigners speak better Malay than Malaysians?

No comment: Frost tight-lipped over tiff with Chong Wei

Pakistanis condemn ban on SRK blockbuster 'Raees'

Try suffocating kittens, Indian textbook tells kids

Oil price regained losses after government data showed that US gasoline supplies unexpectedly slipped. — Reuters picOil price regained losses after government data showed that US gasoline supplies unexpectedly slipped. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Feb 8 — Oil pared losses after government data showed that US gasoline supplies unexpectedly slipped, while crude stockpiles increased the most since October.

Gasoline stockpiles fell 869,000 barrels, pushing refining margins higher. Crude inventories climbed 13.8 million barrels in the week ended Feb. 3, the Energy Information Administration said. That was in line with the industry-funded American Petroleum Institute, which reported yesterday a 14.2 million-barrel increase.

West Texas Intermediate for March delivery slipped 15 cents to US$52.02 a barrel at 10:43 a.m. on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent for April settlement rose 4 cents to US$55.09 on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange. — Bloomberg

