Noorazman appointed as new chairman of UEM Group Bhd

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 2 ― UEM Group Bhd has appointed Datuk Noorazman Abd Aziz as chairman of the company effective immediately, replacing Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali, 69, who has retired after serving the group for more than 10 years.

In a statement today, UEM Group, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Khazanah Nasional Bhd, said Noorazman has been a long time board member of the diversified group.

He joined the board of UEM Group on Novemeber 15, 2010 and was subsequently named deputy chairman on April 14, 2017. He is currently occupies the position of executive director of investments at Khazanah Nasional Berhad.

Noorazman joined Khazanah in May 2010 after a two and a half year stint as managing director of Fajr Capital Ltd, a Khazanah investee company. Prior to this, he held a succession of international banking and finance positions including with Citigroup, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange and the Labuan Offshore Financial Services Authority.

“I would like to record our utmost appreciation to Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin who has been the chairman and chief steward of UEM Group for more than 10 years,” said Khazanah managing director Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar in the statement.

“I have greatly enjoyed my time at UEM Group and am proud to be involved in many mega, iconic projects in Malaysia and abroad over the years. It gives me great pride to see the business is on a strong footing, continues to grow and has established strategic positions in key industries and markets,” said Ahmad Tajuddin.

“He (Noorazman) has a distinguished track record and the right person to chair the board of UEM Group moving forward.”