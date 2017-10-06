Nikkei probes two-year highs, lifted by Wall Street gains

The Nikkei was up 0.3 per cent at the end of morning trade at 20,679.18 points, after probing its highest levels since October 2015. — Reuters picTOKYO, Oct 6 — Japan’s Nikkei share average scaled a two-year peak today, on track for a weekly gain, buoyed by the impact of a weaker currency as well as record highs on Wall Street.

Yesterday, the S&P 500 posted its sixth straight record high close yesterday, its longest run since 1997, as investors cheered increased prospects for a tax overhaul with Congress moving closer to agreement on a budget resolution.

A weaker currency also gave Japanese shares a lift. The dollar edged up 0.1 per cent today to 112.86, up 0.3 per cent for the week.

“The Nikkei is getting a lift from US stocks gains, and hopes that tax reform will be implemented, though it remains to be seen whether the US momentum can continue,” said Norihiro Fujito, a senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities.

“On the domestic side, there is Japan’s election this month, and there is not yet a consensus on a likely outcome and the market impact,” he said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe last week called a snap election for October 22, in a bid to maintain his conservative Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition’s majority in the lower house. But support is growing for a new party formed by Tokyo’s popular governor, Yuriko Koike.

Investors were also wary ahead of key US employment data later in the global session, as well as continuing tensions surrounding North Korea.

A week ago, Japan’s defence minister expressed concerns about a possible provocation from North Korea on October 10, when Japan begins campaigns for its upcoming lower house election — a date that will coincide with one of Pyongyang’s main anniversaries.

Shares of Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings were up 1.5 per cent at midday, after it said today it had agreed with Swiss Re AG to invest £800 million (RM4.4 billion) to take a stake of up to 15 per cent in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Ltd.

The insurance subindex was up 1.4 per cent.

Shares of Nomura Co rose as much as 5.3 per cent before ending the morning up 1.4 per cent. The brokerage yesterday posted a net profit of ¥2.68 billion (RM100.4 million) in the half-year through August 31, a rise of 19.7 per cent.

Toshiba Corp shares rose 1.4 per cent.

US private equity firm Bain Capital LP yesterday said it aims to list Toshiba’s chip unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange within three years, to cash in its investment after leading an US$18 billion (RM) acquisition of the business.

Toshiba aims to complete the sale by the end of its fiscal year in March.

The broader Topix gained 0.2 per cent to 1,686.32, while the JPX-Nikkei Index 400 also rose 0.2 per cent to 14,885.03. — Reuters