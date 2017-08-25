Nikkei ends higher but posts sixth straight weekly loss

People walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage at a business district in Tokyo. — Reuters picTOKYO, Aug 25 ― Japanese stocks rose today but posted their sixth straight weekly fall, their longest such losing streak since January 2014.

The Nikkei share average ended up 0.5 per cent at 19,452.61 points, though activity was subdued as investors awaited speeches later in the day from a global central bankers' symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

For the week, the Nikkei fell 0.09 per cent.

The broader Topix gained 0.3 per cent to 1,596.99, while turnover was only ¥1.714 trillion (RM27.8 billion). A level below ¥2 trillion is considered thin.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and European Central Bank President Mario Draghi are due to speak at the conference today.

Market participants will be watching for any signals that the ECB is close to paring its bond purchases, though two sources have told Reuters that Draghi will not deliver any new policy message at the event.

“So far, the market expects no surprise from the meeting, but investors want to stay on the sidelines until they see how overseas markets move later in the day after the event,” said Yutaka Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.

Miura said traders were likely to remain cautious amid lingering tensions between the United States and North Korea and concerns about a looming deadline for the United States government to raise its debt ceiling or risk defaulting on debt payments.

Exporters attracted buyers, as the dollar was steady at 109.59 yen after gaining 0.5 per cent overnight.

Toyota Motor Corp gained 0.8 per cent, Honda Motor Co rose 0.6 per cent and Advantest Corp climbed 0.9 per cent.

Financial stocks also rose. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group added 0.7 per cent and insurer Dai-ichi Life Holdings rose 0.6 per cent.

FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd jumped 4.0 per cent, while Don Quijote Holdings surged 3.1 per cent after saying it plans to buy a 40 per cent stake in UNY Co, an unlisted business of FamilyMart UNY. ― Reuters