Naza Engineering to increase orders to RM3b in 2018

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Naza Engineering and Construction Sdn Bhd (Naza EC), the main construction arm of the Naza Group is expecting to achieve a strong order book growth in 2018 following its strong performance in 2017.

In 2018, Naza EC aims to secure another RM2 billion worth of orders, in among others road infrastructure works, irrigation works and building construction works, that will boost the value to RM3 billion.

Its joint chief operating officer Mohd Fuad Hashim said the company did well in 2017 where it had successfully secured projects with an accumulated order worth RM1.1 billion, for construction and infrastructure works.

The firm said it will be occupied with such projects for the next two to three years.

He believed that with Putrajaya’s effort to boost the construction sector in 2018 through projects such as government housing, East Coast Rail Link , Mass Rail Transit 2, High Speed Rail and other infrastructure works, it will provide a multitude of opportunities for the company.

Naza EC was established in 2010 to complement the business of Naza TTDI Sdn Bhd, the property arm of the Naza Group of Companies.