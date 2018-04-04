Most South-east Asian markets subdued with broader Asia, Vietnam hits new high

Vietnam shares climbed over 1 per cent to a record high. — File picSINGAPORE, April 4 — Most South-east Asian stock markets were subdued today as fears of a trade war escalated after the United States announced additional tariffs on imports from China, while Vietnam shares scaled a new high.

After market hours yesterday, US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion (RM193 billion) of annual imports from China, covering around 1,300 industrial technology, transport and medical products.

China's commerce ministry said today it "strongly condemns and firmly opposes" the proposed U.S. tariffs and will take counter measures, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Broader Asian shares excluding Japan were marginally lower, falling 0.07 per cent.

Singapore shares fell as much as 0.5 per cent, dragged by financials.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd dropped 1.2 per cent to a more than 1-1/2-month low, while DBS Group Holdings Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd both declined about 0.9 per cent.

Thai shares were little changed as gains in the telecom sector was offset by losses in financial stocks.

True Corporation PCL rose as much as 0.7 per cent to its highest since Nov. 11, 2016 while Kasikornbank PCL dropped 2.4 per cent.

Philippine shares rose as much as 0.5 per cent before paring the gains.

"The index has come down by nearly 1,000 points from its peak this year, so there could be some opportunistic bargain hunting," said Fio Dejesus, an equity research analyst at RCBC Securities.

Consumer food and beverage company Universal Robina Corp climbed as much as 2.2 percent, while SM Prime Holdings Inc rose 0.9 per cent.

Vietnam shares climbed over 1 per cent to a record high of 1,200.580. Real estate investment firm Vingroup JSC rose 2.6 per cent to a record high after having gained 58.2 per cent this year as of yesterday's close. — Reuters