Most Asia markets rise after Wall Street rally

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index added one per cent on February 6, 2017, as investors tracked a record on Wall Street. — File picHONG KONG, Feb 6 — Asian markets rose today as investors tracked a record on Wall Street fuelled by a better than expected jump in US jobs, while financials were boosted by Donald Trump’s review of trading regulations.

However, the dollar’s struggles extended as the employment report also showed tepid wage growth, which chimed with the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates only gradually.

While the week has started on a positive note, investors are on edge as they try to assess how a Trump presidency will affect the global economy following his outbursts against trade deals and accusations Japan and China were manipulating their currencies.

New York’s main indexes provided a positive lead Friday, with the Dow bouncing back above 20,000 points and the Nasdaq hitting an all-time high after figures showed 227,000 new jobs were created in January.

Tokyo ended 0.3 per cent higher, while Hong Kong added one per cent and Shanghai closed up 0.5 per cent. Seoul added 0.2 per cent while Taipei, Manila and Jakarta also pushed up but Sydney ended 0.1 per cent lower.

In early European trade London was flat, while Frankfurt slipped 0.2 per cent and Paris lost 0.1 per cent.

Among Asia’s big winners were banks as traders cheered Trump’s order to review key reforms enacted after the 2008 financial crisis.

The announcement was the first step towards scaling back tougher regulations on the banking industry, with Trump having promised to cut red tape to try to fire up the world’s top economy.

In Japan Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rallied 3.4 per cent, HSBC jumped 0.8 per cent in Hong Kong and Sydney-listed National Australia Bank put on almost one per cent.

On currency markets the dollar continues to face pressure on concerns about Trump. The soft growth in wages overshadowed the upbeat jobs reading and analysts warned the unit could fall further.

Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at CFD and FX provider AxiTrader, said: “If the US dollar is at risk of a break lower, that means the yen, the euro, the Australian dollar, and of course the Mexican peso which has surged recently, could all surge.” — AFP

Key figures around 0800 GMT

Tokyo — Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 per cent at 18,976.71 (close)

Hong Kong — Hang Seng: UP 1.0 per cent at 23,348.24 (close)

Shanghai — Composite: UP 0.5 per cent at 3,156.98 (close)

London — FTSE 100: FLAT at 7,189.73

Euro/dollar: DOWN at US$1.0776 from US$1.0782

Pound/dollar: UP at US$1.2490 from US$1.2482

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 112.40 yen from 112.61 yen

Oil — West Texas Intermediate: UP 21 cents at US$54.04 per barrel

Oil — Brent North Sea: UP 20 cents at US$57.01

New York — Dow: UP 0.9 per cent at 20,071.46 (close)