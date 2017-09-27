Most Asean stocks fall after Yellen comments, N. Korea worries weigh

Singapore shares rose as much as 0.7 per cent, boosted by gains in financials and industrials. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, Sept 27 — Most South-east Asian stock markets fell today following remarks from the US Federal Reserve chief on the need to stick to gradual rate hikes, while investors sought refuge in safer assets amid escalating tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Fed chair Janet Yellen said the bank needs to continue gradual rate hikes and it would be imprudent to leave rates on hold until inflation reached its 2 per cent target.

Meanwhile, the war of words between the United States and North Korea continued yesterday with President Donald Trump saying that a US military option would be "devastating" for Pyongyang.

"The markets are primarily driven due to new geopolitical tensions, particularly in North Korea. Investors are trying to be more cautious, playing on the sidelines and trying to liquidate their positions," said Lexter Azurin, an analyst with Manila-based AB Capital Securities.

Philippine shares were the biggest losers in South-east Asia, extending falls into a fourth session.

Industrial and telecom stocks were the biggest losers. Index heavyweight SM Investments was the biggest drag with a drop of up to 1.8 per cent.

The Philippine stock market, which has been the region's second best performer this year, had shed 1.8 per cent from a record high touched on Sept 21 as of yesterday's close.

Indonesian shares fell as much as 0.4 per cent, largely due to losses in financial and energy stocks.

Singapore shares rose as much as 0.7 per cent, boosted by gains in financials and industrials, while Thai equities edged up ahead of a central bank policy meeting later in the day.

The Bank of Thailand is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged near record lows, shrugging off calls from the government and businesses for a cut to contain the strength of the baht.

All but one of 22 economists in a Reuters poll predicted the BOT's one-day repurchase rate will stay at 1.50 per cent — where it has been since April 2015.

ING forecast a quarter-point cut, citing a need to stem the baht appreciation pressure to preserve export competitiveness.

The baht, which hit a one-month low earlier in the session, has risen about 8 per cent against the US dollar this year, the most among Asian currencies. — Reuters