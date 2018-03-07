Minister: Respond to Industrial Revolution 4.0 in an integrated manner

Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem said Malaysian employers, employees and businesses need to respond to Industrial Revolution 4.0 in an integrated and comprehensive manner. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — Malaysian employers, employees and businesses need to respond to Industrial Revolution 4.0 in an integrated and comprehensive manner, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem.

He said the time had come to embrace Industrial Revolution 4.0 and prepare all that was necessary to boost human capital across the board.

“We need to have all stakeholders involved — from the public and private sectors to academicians, politicians and policymakers.

“This is where the Human Resource Ministry comes in, as we work with partners such as the Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF), K-Pintar and many more, to upgrade the skillsets of the local human capital, to ensure a seamless adoption of IR4.0 across all companies,” he said at the launching of Oxford Leadership 4.0 Immersive Learning Lab for Corporations here, today.

His speech was read by HRDF Chief Strategic Officer Lim Kah Cheng.

Also present were K-Pintar Sdn Bhd Founder and Chief Executive Officer RA Thiagaraja, Said Business School Corporate Executive Education Director Dr Elaine Heslop, Said Business School Corporate Executive Education associate dean Dr Andrew White and Deputy British High Commissioner to Malaysia Paul Rennie.

To be held on July 23 to 27, the lab consists of a five-day residential module at the Oxford Said executive education facilities in Oxford University, United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Heslop said the lab would provide a place for business leaders to be equipped, affect and respond to changes posed by the IR4.0.

“This marks a new direction in our executive practice at Oxford to be working with colleagues across Malaysia, to consider how to engage and confront the challenges posed by the IR4.0.

“The learning lab is a dynamic, immersive process and more importantly, provide a place to question assumptions and build a deeper understanding on how corporations can succeed in this emerging context,” she said.

The Oxford Leadership 4.0 Immersive Learning Lab has been specially developed in partnership with Malaysia’s leading training provider K-Pintar, supported by HRDF.

It has been designed to equip senior business leaders with the knowledge and capability to move away from traditional notions of hierarchical leadership, to be more agile and resilient leaders, and make organisations less vulnerable to critical changes in the wider business and social context. — Bernama