McDonald’s Malaysia aims to open 450 more restaurants by 2025

McDonald’s Malaysia is set to open another 450 restaurants nationwide by 2025. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — McDonald’s Malaysia has targeted to open another 450 restaurants nationwide by 2025, offering 10,000 jobs opportunities, said Managing Director and Operating Partner, Azmir Jaafar.

He said to achieve this aspiration, McDonald’s Malaysia, which is now under a new ownership, Reza Group, would invest more than RM1.4 billion as part of the fast food operator’s 10-year business growth plan.

“To-date, McDonald’s has 265 restaurants throughout the country with a total manpower of 12,000 people.

“During its 35 years of presence in Malaysia, McDonald’s has provided service to more than 13.5 million customers per month at all its existing restaurants,” he said in his speech at the opening of McDonald’s Bukit Bintang here today.

Also present was the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Secretary-General, Datuk Seri Jamil Salleh.

Azmir said McDonald’s had also planned to transform its existing restaurants into a modern and progressive chain in stages involving an investment of between RM50 million and RM100 million in the next three to five years.

Among the plans, he said, were to provide self-service kiosks, digital menu board which displays the menu or new promotions and provide high-speed wifi connectivity and smartphone charging stations.

“After 35 years, we are witnessing the transformation of McDonald’s’ first restaurant in Malaysia, with various new technologies and innovative customer service concept, among them, self-service kiosks,” he said.

Azmir said over the last four years, McDonald’s menu prices had only increased by two to three per cent annually despite the rise in inflation and cost of living in the country.

He added that McDonald’s always benchmarked against the prices of other popular restaurants including hawker and mamak stalls to maintain value so that customers can enjoy meals from as low as RM5.99. — Bernama