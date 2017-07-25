MCCM to focus on digital economy to empower Malay entrepreneurs

MELAKA, July 25 — The Malay Chamber of Commerce Malaysia (MCCM) will be focusing on the development of the digital economy industry in its effort to empower the Malay entrepreneur’s economy in the nation.

President Rizal Faris Mohideen Abdul Kader said the industry would help Malay entrepreneurs expand their market both locally and globally.

He said the entrepreneur’s involvement in the digital economy industry may help them face the challenges of the business world, especially during the current global economic slowdown.

“The industry is an opportunity for MCCM to help the Malay entrepreneurs. It has been growing rapidly in the US, China, India and Europe, but it is still in its initial stage in this country and the Asean region,” he told reporters after the launch of the Digital Economy programme here, today.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron officiated the programme.

Rizal Faris Mohideen said the digital economy industry offers numerous opportunities for supporting industries offering services which could contribute to its development.

He said based on studies conducted by MCCM, many micro businesses which are currently making a name for themselves in the country have done so with the help of the digital economy industry.

“Although they started out with only a small capital, their involvement in the digital economy industry had greatly enhanced their market,” he said.

Meanwhile, MCCM will be working closely with government agencies, the private sector and non-government agencies to enhance awareness among entrepreneurs, including students.

“We want them to take advantage of the opportunities that the industry has to offer in terms of jobs and business,” he said. — Bernama