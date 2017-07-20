Maxis posts strong Q2, records revenue and profit growth

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 ― Maxis Bhd's normalised profit after tax (PAT) grew 14.2 per cent to RM484 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2017 (Q2 FY 2017) from RM424 million recorded in Q2 FY2016 driven by higher earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and lower property, plant and equipment-related charges.

In a statement, Maxis said normalised EBITDA grew 9.3 per cent to RM1,104 million from RM1,010 million recorded a year ago, which reflected steady revenue growth and excellent cost control.

EBITDA margin (on service revenue) was equally strong at 52 per cent.

A second interim dividend of five sen per share was declared, said Maxis.

Prepaid revenue grew 2.9 per cent to RM984 million from RM956 million recorded in Q2 last year.

Hotlink FAST, the 4G prepaid market leader with a high Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) of RM44, has more than 1.8 million subscriptions, almost tripled from last year.

Postpaid revenue grew two per cent to RM998 million from RM978 million a year ago, with a solid base of nearly 1.9 million MaxisONE customers with a monthly ARPU of RM120.

Service revenue rose 3.3 per cent to RM2,122 million against RM2,055 million chalked up a year ago, supported by sustained postpaid and prepaid performance amid intense competition.

For the first half of 2017 (H1 2017), service revenue grew 1.8 per cent to RM4,251 million against RM4,177 million a year ago.

Normalised EBITDA grew 2.6 per cent to RM2,227 million from RM2,171 million previously while normalised PAT was up 9.5 per cent at RM998 million from RM911 million recorded in the corresponding period in 2016.

Maxis said more and more Malaysians were enjoying a superfast data experience on its industry leading 4G LTE network which had now reached 89 per cent of the population.

“Malaysians love the Internet, proven now more than ever as LTE data consumption nearly doubled to 7.0 GB from 3.7 GB per month in Q2 last year.

We ended the quarter with 5.6 million 4G LTE users, up from 3.5 million a year ago,” it added.

Maxis also said that there was a strong MaxisONE plan uptake, thanks to the easier and simpler smartphone ownership plans namely Zerolution and Power of ONE campaign.

“The latest data upgrade, Hotlink Happy Hour, continues to attract high ARPU 4G prepaid subscription. Customers can enjoy up to 30GB of free high-speed Internet every month,” Maxis said, adding that there was significant reduction in complaints as customers enjoyed worry-free products.

The telecommunication company also said that consumers had greater control and flexibility to manage their transactions at their convenience with Maxis' self-serve apps ― MyMaxis and Hotlink RED.

High-quality Internet, Maxis said, was its biggest priority.

“We invested RM373 million in capital expenditure H1 2017 and will continue investing more to ensure our customers enjoy the best mobile streaming experience,” Maxis said.

Chief Executive Officer Morten Lundal said Q2 was a quarter of so many positives.

“We delivered strong financials with an all-time high customer satisfaction score to top them off.

“Our priority is to continue to deliver a great network experience and create an unmatched customer experience across all channels.

'’This will only get better with our ambition for a full digitalisation and we are on track towards this,” Lundal added. ― Bernama