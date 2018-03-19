Mavcom’s tariff key driver of MAHB’s credit profile, says Moody’s

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Malaysian Aviation Commission’s (Mavcom) final decision over the new tariff setting rules for airports in Malaysia will be a key driver of Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) credit profile over the next two to three years, said Moody’s Investors Service Singapore Pte Ltd.

In a statement today, its Vice-President / Senior Analyst, Spencer Ng, said Mavcom’s decision over key inputs, such as the regulated asset base and the allowed return on capital invested, would ultimately determine the impact of the new rules on MAHB’s revenue and cash flow.

He said given the uncertainty over the potential impact from the new rules, coupled with the on-going negotiation over the operating agreements with the Transport Ministry, Moody’s believed that it was important for MAHB to maintain a buffer in its financial metrics.

“This is to manage against any unexpected impact when the new framework and new operating agreement are introduced,” said Ng.

In August 2017, Mavcom had announced its plan to introduce a cost-based mechanism that would serve as the long-term methodology for setting aeronautical charges for commercial airports.

Moody’s said Mavcom had outlined a number of options which were being considered for the new charge-setting mechanism in a consultation paper published in February 2018.

It said the commission intended to publish its final framework in the second half of 2018, to be followed by a shadow testing period in 2019 and to be fully implemented in 2020.

Meanwhile, Moody’s expected MAHB’s financial leverage to remain around 11 to 12 per cent over the next 12-24 months, lifted by a mid single-digit increase in passenger numbers.

Ng said the increase in passenger traffic would be supported by favourable trends in Malaysia’s tourism segment, and would offset the incremental debt incurred to fund capital spending.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia on Feb 21, 2018, MAHB said, its revenue for 2017 rose 11.5 per cent year-on-year to RM4.65 billion, with passenger traffic increasing across its Malaysian airports and its wholly-owned Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (SGIA) in Istanbul, Turkey, leading to a 9.3 per cent rise in aeronautical revenue.

“Assuming no material change in the SGIA’s utilisation fee liability and MAHB’s concession-related liabilities, we estimate the airport’s financial leverage, represented by funds from operations/debt ratio, at around 10.2 per cent, compared with the minimum tolerance level of between seven and eight per cent,” Ng said. — Bernama