Malaysia’s rubber glove exports to hit RM20b by 2020

Malaysia’s export of rubber gloves is expected to hit RM20 billion in value by 2020. — Malay Mail picTELUK INTAN, March 24 — Malaysia’s export of rubber gloves is expected to hit RM20 billion in value by 2020 given the growth recorded annually, said Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong.

He said Malaysia, as the world’s biggest producer of rubber gloves, attracted strong demand from the healthcare sector.

“Rubber glove exports were valued at RM10 billion in 2013. The figure rose to RM13 billion in 2016 and grew further last year to RM16 billion.

“We are confident the export value will continue to rise based on a survey (by the Malaysian Rubber Board),” he told reporters after visiting the Teluk Intan Hospital today.

Mah said among the country’s markets for rubber gloves were China, the United States (US), the European Union and India.

China, he noted, had great potential to become a main market as its current consumption per capita was only three pairs annually.

“This compares with the consumption of 75 pairs annually in the US, 50 in Europe and 10 in Malaysia,” he said.

Mah expressed confidence that through the latest technology used in the manufacture of rubber gloves, Malaysia would be able to attract more countries to use its products.

“Malaysia is a competitive exporter as we produce only quality rubber gloves compared with other countries,” he said. — Bernama