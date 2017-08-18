Malaysia’s Q2 GDP growth proves negative predictions wrong, says minister

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan said the stronger pace of growth, compared with 5.6 per cent in the first quarter, was induced by both sustained domestic demand and improved external sector. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Malaysia’s gross domestic product growth (GDP) of 5.8 per cent in the second quarter of 2017 (Q217) once again proved that negative predictions and forecasts by some irresponsible quarters that the economy was on the brink of collapse was wrong.

Minister in the Prime Minister Department, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan, said the figures released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia today also showed that those people were not to be taken seriously when they talked about the economy.

“The growth momentum remains strong, investments keep flowing in and the economy persevere through uncertain times and challenging external conditions.

“This is, in part, because of good economic management by the government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who spearheaded the National Transformation Programme, which has come to fruition in recent years,” he said in a statement today.

He said the stronger pace of growth, compared with 5.6 per cent in the first quarter, was induced by both sustained domestic demand and improved external sector.

Higher economic activities in services, manufacturing and construction sectors were the key engines that drove the economy in Q217, he said. — Bernama