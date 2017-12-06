Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Malaysia’s October export growth at 18.9pc y/y, above forecast

Wednesday December 6, 2017
12:13 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Jamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assemblyJamal Yunos burns Zaid Ibrahim effigy outside Umno assembly

HK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensiveHK’s premium office space ranked world’s most expensive

Australia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test caseAustralia’s High Court to rule in new citizenship test case

The Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin starThe Edit: Bangkok street food eatery earns Michelin star

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Malaysia has seen double-digit growth in exports for most of 2017 so far, peaking at 32.5 per cent in May. — Reuters picMalaysia has seen double-digit growth in exports for most of 2017 so far, peaking at 32.5 per cent in May. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Malaysia’s October exports rose 18.9 per cent from a year earlier, snapping a two-month streak of slowing annual growth on the back of higher demand for manufactured and mining goods.

Export growth was above the 18.5 per cent rise forecast by a Reuters poll, and up from September’ 14.8 per cent growth.

Malaysia has seen double-digit growth in exports for most of 2017 so far, peaking at 32.5 per cent in May.

Shipments of manufactured goods, which accounted for over 80 per cent of Malaysia’s total exports, were up 19.5 per cent from a year earlier in October, data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry showed.

Most of the manufactured goods were electrical and electronic products. Shipments of mining goods rose 27.3 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed.

Imports in October grew 20.9 per cent from a year earlier, versus the 15.2 per cent growth posted in September.

October’s trade surplus widened to RM10.6 billion (US$2.61 billion), up from RM8.6 billion in September.

Malaysia reports trade data in ringgit. The currency has been one of Asia’s best performers, strengthening nearly 10 per cent so far this year.

Exports to China remained robust, rising 20.5 per cent from a year earlier, led by higher demand for commodities products including liquefied natural gas, petroleum and rubber products.

Shipments to the United States grew 13.8 per cent, while exports to the European Union rose 9.3 per cent. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline