Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Thunderstorm

Money

Malaysia’s CIMB to partner Alipay for mobile payment platform

Monday July 24, 2017
01:37 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Resurgence in Kabul violence: At least 24 killed in car bomb blastResurgence in Kabul violence: At least 24 killed in car bomb blast

G25 turns to animated videos in fight against anti-vaxxersG25 turns to animated videos in fight against anti-vaxxers

The Edit: Is Bruno Mars bringing his 24k Magic tour to Malaysia?The Edit: Is Bruno Mars bringing his 24k Magic tour to Malaysia?

‘Trapped’ Tomic admits only playing tennis for the money‘Trapped’ Tomic admits only playing tennis for the money

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

A man walks out of a CIMB Bank in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2014. — Reuters picA man walks out of a CIMB Bank in Kuala Lumpur July 10, 2014. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, Malaysia’s second-biggest bank, this morning said its subsidiary will form an equity joint venture with Ant Financial Services Group, the parent of Alipay, to provide mobile wallet and related financial services.

The CIMB unit, Touch ‘n Go Sdn Bhd, will be majority shareholder and Ant Financial a minority shareholder, the bank said in a statement filed at the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange.

“The capital injected by both parties will go towards the creation of a world-class online and offline payments provider, delivering superior mobile wallet solutions and other related financial services,” CIMB said in the statement.

For Ant Financial, the investment would be its first in Malaysia. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline