Malaysian talents to take part in Tokyo Game Show 2017

Visitor try Sangwha’s Gyro VR machine at Tokyo Game Show 2017 in Chiba, east of Tokyo, September 21, 2017. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 21 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) is spearheading a mission to Japan in conjunction with the Tokyo Game Show 2017 to promote the Malaysian video game and animation industry.

The Export Acceleration Mission on Games Related Product and Services to Japan is one of Matrade’s initiatives to promote the industry through partnership, collaboration and joint-ventures.

Matrade, in a statement today, said 14 Malaysian companies, namely Gamehubs, Givemesix, Glow Production, Valkyrie Creative Solutions, Illusionist Production, Inspidea, Lemon Sky Animation, Magnus Games Studio, Mediasoft Entertainment, MOL Accessportal, Passion Republic, Soundtrec, Streamline Studios and Studio Kamii, would take part in the event from Sept 19 to 24, 2017.

“The event is one of the most important in the video game industry and has proven to be a platform of choice for top Japanese digital entertainment corporations.

“Last year, 16 Malaysian companies participated in the event, generating RM81.3 million in sales,” it added.

Matrade said it would coordinate a series of pre-arranged business meetings for the Malaysian companies with potential partners and collaborators from Japan during the six-day event.

Based on the Global Games Market Report released by Newzoo, 2.2 billion gamers worldwide are expected to generate game revenue of US$108.9 billion (US$1=RM4.19) this year, an increase of 7.8 per cent from 2016.

“This reflects opportunities for Malaysian companies to offer their services globally. The video game segment is also one within the creative industry, recognised as a key industry to drive exports of Malaysian services,” it added.

MatradeTrade Commissioner in Japan Shah Nizam Ahmad said Malaysia should continue to be present at the event to capture more market shares and position as a regional leader in the video game industry.

Last year, Malaysian digital content industry recorded a RM7.6 billion revenue, with RM1.17 billion coming from exports, mainly from video game outsourcing and animation development. — Bernama