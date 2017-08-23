Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Malaysia July inflation rate eases to 3.2pc y/y, just below forecast

Wednesday August 23, 2017
12:46 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: The Clooneys donate US$1mThe Edit: The Clooneys donate US$1m

The Edit: Indian miners are dicing with death in search of graniteThe Edit: Indian miners are dicing with death in search of granite

The Edit: Linkin Park plan public event to honour Chester BenningtonThe Edit: Linkin Park plan public event to honour Chester Bennington

The Edit: The turbulent history of Samsung’s Galaxy NoteThe Edit: The turbulent history of Samsung’s Galaxy Note

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

July’s annual inflation rate was just below the 3.3 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. — AFP picJuly’s annual inflation rate was just below the 3.3 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malaysia’s consumer price index in July rose 3.2 per cent from a year earlier, government data showed today, slowing in pace for the fourth month in a row.

July’s annual inflation rate was just below the 3.3 per cent forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Headline inflation reached an eight-year high of 5.1 per cent in March, but has since moderated.

Inflation was driven by higher fuel and food prices from a year earlier, with the transport index rising 7.7 per cent from a year earlier, data from the Statistics Department showed.

The index for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.2 per cent year-on-year, the data showed. Malaysia’s central bank has set a 2017 inflation target of 3 per cent to 4 per cent.  — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline