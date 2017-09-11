Malaysia July factory output up 6.1pc y/y, above forecast

Factory output grew 6.1 per cent from a year earlier in July, the fastest since November 2016 and beating the 5.3 per cent annual rise forecast in a Reuters poll. Industrial output was up 4 per cent in June.

July’s factory output was due to strength in the manufacturing, electricity and mining sectors, according to data from the Statistics Department.

Manufacturing output grew 8 per cent from a year earlier in July, boosted by growth in the food, tobacco, and electrical and electronic products subsectors, the data showed.

The electricity generation sector rose 7.9 per cent year-on-year, while mining output grew 0.2 per cent.

Malaysia’s exports in July beat economists’ estimates, rising 30.9 per cent from a year earlier, on higher shipments of manufactured products and mining goods. — Reuters