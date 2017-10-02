MAHB wooing five airlines to fly to KLIA

Datuk Badlisham Ghazali said MAHB had welcomed about eight new airlines this year. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 2 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is in the midst of wooing five new airlines, a mix of full and budget carriers, to fly to the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

If the efforts pay off, the new airlines would be joining KLIA’s operations next year, said Managing Director, Datuk Badlisham Ghazali.

“I just came back from the World Routes 2017 conference in Barcelona, and (we are) talking to a few new airlines. God willing, we will have another five (new airlines) next year,” he told reporters on the sidelines of the Khazanah Megatrends Forum 2017 here, today.

He said the company was anticipating a higher frequency volume for the overall system in Malaysia this year, while stating, the year-on-year (y-o-y) growth target had been revised upward to 8.5 per cent from 6.5 per cent previously.

“We will probably end up with more than 90 million or between 93-94 million passengers for Malaysia as a whole,” he added.

In 2016, MAHB saw 118.5 million passengers passing through its airports, including the Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (SGIA) in Istanbul, a 5.7 per cent increase from 2015.

Malaysian airports registered a six per cent growth in 2016, recording 88.8 million passenger movements, while the international segment grew by eight per cent to 43.2 million passengers.

In July 2017, MAHB’s overall passenger traffic grew by 7.1 per cent to 11.4 million, with its international and domestic operations recording 5.4 million and six million passengers respectively. — Bernama