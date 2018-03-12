MAHB traffic increases by 7.1pc to 10.1m passengers

KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd’s (MAHB) network of airports, including Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen Airport (SGIA), recorded 10.1 million passengers in February 2018, a 7.1 per cent growth year-on-year (y-o-y).

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, it said, international traffic recorded rose by 11.5 per cent y-o-y, equivalent to 4.8 million passengers, while domestic traffic recorded a 3.3 per cent y-o-y growth, or 5.2 million passengers.

“On a last-twelve-month basis, the total MAHB network, including of SGIA, registered a 7.9 per cent y-o-y growth with 129.3 million passengers, while overall aircraft movements increased by 2.6 per cent y-o-y,” it said.

MAHB said international aircraft movements grew by 12 per cent y-o-y, while domestic movements declined by 2.9 per cent y-o-y.

Meanwhile, on the local front, airports in Malaysia registered 7.7 million passengers, a 4.7 per cent y-o-y growth.

The international sector recorded 4.1 million passengers, a 10.8 per cent increase, while domestic sector recorded 3.6 million passengers, a decline of 1.3 per cent over the corresponding period last year.

“The overall Malaysia passenger traffic growth of 4.7 per cent for February 2018 was mainly driven by the international sector.

MAHB said the international passenger volume for February 2018 was higher than January 2017, though the Chinese Lunar new year fell in January last year.

It said that the Chinese New Year holidays were expected to drive domestic traffic, but there was a reduction in domestic airlines’ seat capacity offered during the season.

“This was partly caused by the continued rationalisation and retirement of fleets by some of the domestic airlines,” it said. — Bernama