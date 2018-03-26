Mah Sing allocates RM180m for Southville City interchange

BANGI, March 26 — Mah Sing Group Bhd has allocated RM180 million for the construction of a tiered interchange connecting Southville City and the North-South Expressway to be opened by mid-April this year.

Group Managing Director Tan Sri Leong Hoy Kum said the interchange — construction began in September 2016 — would shorten the journey of Southville City residents to Kuala Lumpur from 25 kilometres to 19 km.

“An estimated 69,000 Southville City residents will benefit from the interchange once it begins operating,” he told reporters after the soft launch of the tiered interchange here today.

The event was officiated by Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof together with Mah Sing Group Chairman Tan Sri Yaacob Mat Zain.

Also present were Malaysian Highway Authority Director-General Datuk Ismail Md Salleh and PLUS Malaysia Bhd Chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sheriff Mohd Kassim.

Meanwhile, Yaacob said the Southville City development included three residential projects — Avens Residence, Savanna Executive Suites and Cerrado Residential Suites.

“Southville City also includes the Savanna Lifestyle dan Boulevard, comprising 236 shop lots,” he added.

This year, the development company will be launching Towers C and D of the Cerrado Residential Suites, the Sensa Residential Suites and a new sales gallery. — Bernama