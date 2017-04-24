Last updated Monday, April 24, 2017 3:53 pm GMT+8

Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo puts itself up for sale

Monday April 24, 2017
02:41 PM GMT+8

The Jimmy Choo spring collection in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2016. — Picture by Calogero Russo/ The New York TimesThe Jimmy Choo spring collection in Milan, Italy, September 24, 2016. — Picture by Calogero Russo/ The New York TimesLONDON, April 24 — Luxury retailer Jimmy Choo is seeking offers for the company as part of a review of its strategic options to maximise shareholder value, it said today.

The firm said it has discussed the strategic review process with its majority shareholder, JAB Luxury which has confirmed it is supportive of the process.

It said Britain’s Takeover Panel has agreed that any talks with third parties may be conducted within the context of a “formal sale process” to enable conversations with parties interested in making a proposal to take place on a confidential basis.

Jimmy Choo said it is currently not in receipt of any approaches. — Reuters

