Lazada the most visited e-commerce site in 2017

Screengrab of the Lazada web portal.KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Lazada is the most visited e-commerce site in Malaysia, recording a 13.8 million increase in the number monthly average visitors between the third (Q3) and fourth quarter of 2017.

A study from iPrice Group reported Lazada led its nearest competitors, namely 11street (which recorded an increase of 5.9 million average visitors) and Shopee (an increase of 5.3 million average visitors) over the same period.

“Lazada, supported by Alibaba, will continue to flourish as investors from China have shown interest to invest up to US$2 billion (RM7.83 billion) in the platform,” iPrice Group said in a statement today.

It said Shopee has seen tremendous growth, replacing Lelong as the third most visited e-commerce platform in Q4 2017.

This occurred not long after its holding company, Sea Ltd (Sea), obtained US$550 million (RM2.15 billion) in funding in September 2017. The majority of the funds raised were invested to grow Shopee.

The iPrice study also showed that while Lazada led in terms of web traffic, Shopee has overtaken it as the best mobile application (app) on Google Play and iOS App Store.

“Since its launch in 2015, Shopee has become the top mobie e-commerce app and it is now trailed by Lazada, 11street, Zalora and Lelong,” iPrice Group said.

The position of a mobile shopping app is based on various factors, including the number of downloads, app usage, number of purchases via the app, and user rating.

The top 50 Malaysian e-commerce platforms saw a 30 per cent increase in online traffic due to year-end sales.

“The most popular online sales periods last year were during #MYCyberSale (Oct 9-13), 11.11 Sale (also known as ‘Singles Day’ on Nov 11), Black Friday (Nov 24) and 12.12 Sale (Dec 12),” iPrice Group said.

It added that the top five e-commerce platforms in Malaysia, comprising Lazada, 11street, Shopee, Lelong and Zalora, had created more than 1,000 jobs in the country. — Bernama