KWAP emerges as new shareholder of Axiata’s edotco via RM440m private placement

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Malaysia’s pension fund, Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (Diperbadankan) (KWAP) emerged as the new shareholder of Axiata Group Bhd’s unit, edotco Group Sdn Bhd, via a US$100 million (RM440 million) private placement exercise.

“It is an honour for us to welcome KWAP as new shareholder to edotco,” Axiata President and Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Tan Sri Jamaluddin Ibrahim said in a statement today.

He said as an existing long-standing investor in Axiata, KWAP’s take up of the private placement not only validated the long-term growth strategy but also of edotco’s strong business fundamentals.

Commenting on the investment, KWAP CEO Datuk Wan Kamaruzaman Wan Ahmad said the pension fund was very impressed by edotco’s rapid growth in the past five years and would like to be part of its growth journey, towards becoming one of the leading tower players globally by 2020.

“Domestic private equity has been an area of growth and on a trajectory to provide attractive investment income to the fund in recent years, and we would like to continue building our portfolio in this area.

“The target is to allocate three per cent of our assets in private equity by 2020,” he added.

The private placement is an upsize of its 2016 record tower sector equity private placement with KWAP joining the folder of edotco, which is the first regional and integrated telecommunications infrastructure services company in Asia.

The inclusion of KWAP brings edotco’s maiden equity private placement to US$700 million (RM3 billion) surpassing its initial announced placement size of US$600 million (RM2.6 billion).

Based on edotco’s portfolio at the close, final allocation of the private placement exercise stood at US$400 million to Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, US$100 million (RM440 million) to KWAP in primary shares, and US$200 million (RM880 million) to Khazanah Nasional Bhd in secondary shares.

At completion, edotco’s shareholding resulted in the investors collectively owning 37.6 per cent of edotco, with Axiata remaining the majority shareholder at 62.4 per cent.

“The upsize of US$100 million (RM440 million) and the structure of the offering marks another achievement in our maiden private placement exercise.

edotco now has the advantage of funding flexibility as well as the balance sheet capacity to continue to grow the business confidently and capitalise on potential acquisition opportunities,” edotco’s CEO, Suresh Sindhu said.

edotco operates and manages a regional portfolio of over 25,000 towers across core markets of Malaysia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Pakistan with 17,100 towers directly operated by edotco and a further 8,100 towers managed through a range of services provided. — Bernama