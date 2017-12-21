Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Kuwait: Compliance with oil output cuts at highest level

Thursday December 21, 2017
08:32 AM GMT+8

Tools

A pump jack stands idle in Dewitt County, Texas January 13, 2016. — Reuters picA pump jack stands idle in Dewitt County, Texas January 13, 2016. — Reuters picKUWAIT CITY, Dec 21 — The compliance of Opec and independent producers with oil output cuts in force since January reached an unprecedented level of 122 per cent last month, Kuwait’s oil minister said yesterday.

“I am pleased to announce that November conformity is the highest since the beginning of implementation of the agreement in January. It has reached 122 per cent,” said Bakheet al-Rasheedi, quoted by the official news agency KUNA.

“This is a strong signal to the oil market that Opec and non-Opec members participating are committed to the success of this agreement and are willing to do everything possible to restore the oil market balance.”

The 14-member cartel and 10 independent producers, including Russia, decided on December 1 to extend the cut of 1.8 million barrels per day until the end of 2018.

The aim is to reduce a global excess in supply that has pushed oil prices lower and left a huge hole in the finances of producer nations.

It has helped oil prices climb from less than US$30 (RM122.22) a barrel in early 2016 to the current level of around US$60. — AFP

