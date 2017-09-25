KL shares turn lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.93 of-a-point lower at 1,770.11 against last Thursday’s close of 1,770.11. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia turned lower at mid-morning today on a lack of follow-through buying, dealers said.

The market was closed on last Friday for the Maal Hijrah holiday.

The benchmark index opened 0.35 of-a-point better at 1,771.39.

Market breath was negative, as losers led gainers 411 to 223 with 337 counters unchanged, 874 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.07 billion shares worth RM649.81 million.

The FBM Emas Index was 8.16 points lower at 12,617.56 and the FBMT 100 Index eased 5.24 points to 12,271.70.

The FBM 70 slid 1.93 points to 15,089.82 and the FBM Ace eased 46.61 points to 6,605.73.But, the FBM Emas Shariah rose 5.8 points to 12,837.62.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index declined 82.45 points to 16,676.29, the Plantation Index was 7.49 points lower at 7,909.78, with the Industrial Index bagging 1.41 points to 3,221.96.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased five sen to RM9.80, Sime Darby fell two sen to RM9.11, with Tenaga flat at RM14.44 and Public Bank two sen better at RM20.60.

For actives, Hibiscus improved four sen to 65.5 sen and Netx improved half-a-sen to six sen, with both Scomi and Trive flat at 19 sen and 16 sen respectively. — Bernama