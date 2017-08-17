KL shares stays marginally higher at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia were marginally higher at mid-morning in cautious and tight range trading, tracking the mixed performance on Asian bourses, and taking the cue from the firmer overnight Wall Street, dealers said.

At 11 am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.27 of a point better at 1,772.36 after opening 1.06 points higher at 1,774.81 from Wednesday's close of 1,773.75.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 310 to 247 with 338 counters unchanged, 952 untraded and 31 others were suspended.

Turnover stood at 663.06 million shares worth RM452.65 million.

A dealer said the sentiment was cautious as investors digested the US Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes released yesterday and new developments surrounding President Donald Trump’s administration.

“The US dollar halted its rally while US Treasury prices and gold rose after Trump announced the disbanding of two high-profile business advisory councils yesterday and cast doubt on his ability to push his pro-business agenda.

"The Fed's minutes on Wednesday revealed that policymakers were quite divided in their opinion on future interest rate increases and concerned over weak inflation," he added.

Meanwhile, Hong Leong Investment Bank (HLIB) said sentiment on Bursa Malaysia should remain positive amid the re-emergence of buying support recently with technology related stocks likely to continue outperforming the market.

FBM KLCI is expected to gradually trend towards the range of 1,775-1780, it added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added five sen to RM9.74, Sime Darby gained one sen to RM9.31, Public Bank shed two sen to RM20.56 while Tenaga, CIMB Group and Petronas Chemicals were flat at RM14.22, RM6.77 and RM7.16 respectively.

Of actives, JAG shed half-a-sen to 15 sen, IFCA MSC added 2.5 sen to 42 sen, TA Global edged up half-a-sen to 37.5 sen and KNM Group gained 1.5 sen to 24.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was up 8.97 points at 12,607.03, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained 10.64 points to 12,741.96 and the FBMT 100 Index improved 6.6 points to 12,265.50.

The FBM 70 increased 25.79 points to 14,956.70 and the FBM Ace rose 8.57 points to 6,597.91.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index bagged 20.15 points to 16,782.93, the Industrial Index added 1.74 points to 3,237.87 but the Plantation Index fell 23.94 points at 7,780.76. — Bernama