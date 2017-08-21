KL shares stay in negative territory at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia resumed afternoon session on a easier note, reversing its earlier gains on the back of weak buying momentum especially for bluechips in Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia stayed in negative territory at mid-morning, with finance-related stocks being among the contributors to the decline, a dealer said.

At 11.11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.21 points lower at 1,774.01 after opening 1.5 points easier at 1,774.72 from 1,776.22 last Friday.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 315 to 300 with 326 counters unchanged, 901 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 639.60 million shares worth RM407.84 million.

A dealer said among the heavyweights which contributed to the decline of the local index were finance-related stocks, RHB Bank and AmBank.

“RHB and AmBank fell two sen each to RM4.93 and RM4.68 respectively. This might be due to news that both banks are likely to delay merger talks, which are supposed to conclude on Aug 30, 2017,” he added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was down six sen to RM9.60, Sime Darby and CIMB eased one sen each to RM9.27 and RM6.76 respectively, while Tenaga rose two sen to RM14.26 and Public Bank was flat at RM20.58.

Of the actives, Dagang Nexchange and Malaysia Building Society improved two sen each to 49 sen and RM1.29 respectively, as UMW Oil & Gas Corp eased one sen to 34 sen and SIG Gases fell six sen to RM1.04.

The FBM Emas Index was down 5.11 points at 12,621.11, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 6.81 points to 12,277.45.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 13.48 points to 12,784.36, the FBM 70 improved 23.71 points to 15,016.62 and the FBM Ace advanced 60.81 points to 6,573.44.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index declined 28.54 points to 16,748.94, the Industrial Index eased 1.48 points to 3,228.80, while the Plantation Index inched up 4.07 points to 7,829.07. — Bernama