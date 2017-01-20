KL shares remain subdued mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 20 — Bursa Malaysia remained subdued at mid-afternoon today on persistent selling amid cautious trading, dealers said.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.92 of-a-point lower at 1,665.59 versus yesterday's close of 1,666.51.

The index opened 1.35 points lower at 1,665.16.

On the scoreboard, the FBMT 100 Index eased 6.82 points to 11,384.42, FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 2.64 points to 12,170.24 and the FBM Emas Index lost 8.38 points to 11,678.74.

The FBM ACE edged down 26.77 points to 4,984.58 while the FBM 70 eased 10.12 points at 13,387.96.

Sectorwise, the Finance Index erased 8.09 points to 14,730.59, the Industrial Index shed 9.69 points to 3,133.56 and the Plantation Index went down 20.91 points to 7,892.31.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM8.27 while Public Bank was flat at RM20.10.

TNB and Sime Darby lost two sen each to RM13.86 and RM8.52, respectively, and Petronas Chemicals eased one sen to RM7.18.

Of actives, UMW-OG fell 15.5 sen to 73 sen and Hibiscus Petroleum slipped half-a-sen to 46 sen.

Icon Offshore added three sen to 46.5 sen and TH Heavy Engineering gained one sen to 16.5 sen while Matang was flat at 13.5 sen.

Losers outpaced gainers 420 to 241 with 345 counters unchanged, 734 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Turnover stood at one billion shares worth RM759.55 million. — Bernama