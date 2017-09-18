KL shares remain lower at mid-day

Share prices on Bursa Malaysia continued lower at mid-morning. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-day today as the market lacked strength for a break past the 1,790 level.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.65 of-a-point lower at 1,785.68 against last Friday’s close of 1,786.33.

Earlier, the benchmark index opened 3.4 points easier at 1,782.93.

Market breath was negative, as losers led gainers 386 to 359 with 349 counters unchanged, 748 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.04 billion shares worth RM629.94 million. — Bernama