Kuala Lumpur 31°C, Rain

Money

KL shares remain lower at mid-day

Monday September 18, 2017
11:52 AM GMT+8

UPDATED:
September 18, 2017
12:49 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

IGP orders hunt for those who leaked report on tahfiz school fireIGP orders hunt for those who leaked report on tahfiz school fire

The Edit: Here’s a list of the key winners at the 2017 Emmy awardsThe Edit: Here’s a list of the key winners at the 2017 Emmy awards

The Edit: It was a white Emmys… when it came to fashion that is!The Edit: It was a white Emmys… when it came to fashion that is!

The Edit: Scientists look to a sea snail to save Barrier ReefThe Edit: Scientists look to a sea snail to save Barrier Reef

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Share prices on Bursa Malaysia continued lower at mid-morning. — Bernama picShare prices on Bursa Malaysia continued lower at mid-morning. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Share prices on Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-day today as the market lacked strength for a break past the 1,790 level.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.65 of-a-point lower at 1,785.68 against last Friday’s close of 1,786.33.

Earlier, the benchmark index opened 3.4 points easier at 1,782.93.

Market breath was negative, as losers led gainers 386 to 359 with 349 counters unchanged, 748 untraded and 36 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.04 billion shares worth RM629.94 million. — Bernama

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline