KL shares remain higher on bargain hunting

Market breadth was positive, as gainers overtook losers 421 to 268, while 349 counters remained unchanged, 837 untraded and 21 others suspended. — Malay Mail picKUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-morning today as traders took advantage of yesterday’s heavy sell-off to accumulate quality stocks at a cheaper price.

At 11.15am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 4.1 points better at 1,842 from 1,837.9 at yesterday’s close.

The key index opened 0.4 of-a-point better at 1,838.3 this morning.

Turnover stood at 1.01 billion shares worth RM619.64 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM10.48, Public Bank added four sen to RM22.98, Tenaga rose two sen to RM15.62, and CIMB fell one sen to RM7.14.

Of the actively-traded stocks, ACE Market debutant QES Group gained three sen to 22 sen, SKH Consortium added 1.5 sen to 10 sen and Sapura Energy was two sen better at 53 sen.

The FBM Emas Index increased 38.76 points to 12,969.23, the FBMT 100 Index was 33.85 points higher at 12,708.04 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index added 47.59 points to 13,132.52.

The FBM 70 was 60.11 points better at 15,453.9 and the FBM Ace increased 59.55 points to 5,924.59.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index improved 28.33 points to 18,028.96, the Industrial Index decreased 1.44 points to 3,170.51, while the Plantation Index rose 39.71 points to 8,054.35. — Bernama