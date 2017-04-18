KL shares remain higher at mid-day

At noon break, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 4.74 points to 1,738.67, from yesterday’s close of 1,733.93. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — Bursa Malaysia remained higher at mid-day today on active follow-through buying, particularly in finance and banking-related stocks, dealers said.

The index opened 1.62 points higher at 1,735.55.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 501 to 310, while 359 counters were unchanged, 580 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.49 billion shares worth RM1.0 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Tenaga Nasional each rose two sen to RM9.04 and RM13.72, respectively. Public Bank was flat at RM19.92, while Petronas Chemicals gained one sen to RM7.60.

Sime Darby eased one sen to RM9.27 and IHH Healthcare shed four sen to RM6.0.

The FBM Emas Index improved 47.51 points to 12,382.11 and the FBMT100 Index gained 45.63 points to 12,018.18.

The FBM 70 bagged 103.88 points to 14,644.44, the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged up 52.84 points to 12,834.84 as the FBM Ace increased 25.32 points to 6,075.33.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index appreciated 26.55 points to 15,677.87, the Industrial Index added 11.33 points to 3,249.08 and the Plantation Index was 40.72 points higher at 7,966.87. — Bernama