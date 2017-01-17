KL shares rebound at opening

At 9.30am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 2.05 points higher at 1.660.89, after opening 1.46 points stronger at 1,660.3. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Shares on Bursa Malaysia rebounded at opening today propped up by buying interest, dealers said.

The index closed at 1,658.84 yesterday.

A dealer said market players were taking advantage of the recent weakness of the market to buy shares during the low.

The FBM Emas Index was 16.771 points higher at 11,631.83, the FBMT100 Index edged up 17.14 points to 11,338.75 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 15.43 points to 12,168.66.

The FBM 70 improved 32.05 points to 13,282.45 and the FBM Ace inched up 0.8 of a point to 5,015.54.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index went up 10.13 points to 7,903.37, the Finance Index jumped 45.01 points to 14,596.16, and the Industrial Index added 3.76 points to 3,144.56.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank perked nine sen to RM8.14, TNB added two sen to RM13.94 and Petronas Chemicals earned one sen to RM7.15.

Public Bank and Sime Darby were flat at RM20.02 and RM8.45 respectively.

Of the actives, the ACE Market’s newly-listed Matang Bhd topped the list, gaining two sen to 15 sen from its offer price of 13 sen, with 188.15 million shares traded.

The company made its debut at 14 sen.

Hibiscus Petroleum bagged two sen for 47 sen and HLT earned half a sen to 54 sen.

Vivocom and RGB were flat at 16 sen and 30.5 sen respectively.

Gainers edged losers 160 to 157 with 205 counters unchanged, 1,220 untraded and 17 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 351.68 million shares worth RM95.12 million. — Bernama