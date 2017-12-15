KL shares open lower

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 — Bursa Malaysia opened lower today prompted by weak overnight performance on Wall Street.

At 9.15am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) stood at 1,753.24, down 5.76 points, from yeterday's close of 1,759.00.

The key index opened 1.94 points lower at 1,738.08.

Mild profit-taking in Genting and banking heavyweights dragged the composite index lower by a total contribution of 2.82 points, while Petronas Chemicals kept the key index supported.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers by 150 to 137 with 236 counters unchanged, 1,335 counters untraded and 48 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 282.73 million shares worth RM126.53 million.

Among heavyweights, Genting declined 18 sen to RM9.07, Maybank eased four sen to RM9.45 and CIMB Group erased five sen to RM6.32.

Petronas Chemicals rose four sen to RM7.49, Public Bank added two sen to RM20.82, while Sime Darby and IJM Corp bagged one sen each to RM2.11 and RM2.76 respectively.

Among the actively-traded stocks, Tiger added half-a-sen to 5 sen, while Trive, Borneo Oil and Hubline were flat at 5 sen, 9 sen and 10.5 sen, respectively.

On the scoreboard, the FBM Emas Index lost 25.78 points to 12,574.67, FBMT100 Index declined 28.07 points to 12,238.90 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index fell 2.25 points to 12,865.48.

The FBM 70 rose 7.53 points to 15,370.53. The FBM Ace eased 1.23 points to 6,475.85.

On a sectoral basis, the Industrial Index fell 8.97 points to 3,177.95, Finance Index dipped 62.68 points to 16,594.12 and the Plantation Index was 14.42 points lower to 7,839.10. — Bernama